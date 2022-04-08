BENTLEY is a shy sweet LYNXPOINT SIAMESE MIX boy with claws. He is approximately 3 years old and does well... View on PetFinder
The grand opening continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the market is scheduled to open year-round from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car and then crashed into a tree-.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 19th Street and West Boulevard at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.
A local man allegedly robbed Heights Finance, a lending institution at 1230 Lathrop Ave.
A Racine man allegedly denied drinking and driving before immediately telling officers "You got me for a DUI, I confess" when asked to submit a breath sample.
