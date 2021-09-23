Benson Wong

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.
And no one seems to know why.
But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.
