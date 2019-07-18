I have worked in kindergarten for over 10 years. I have seen many school supply lists but never a list to prepare a child for kindergarten or preschool.
Here is my list. I call it “Summer homework for parents”:
- Wean your child off naps;
- Discourage thumb or clothes sucking.
- Teach them to:
- Zip their jacket;
- Put shoes on correct feet;
- Open a juice box, peal an orange and banana;
- Sneeze/cough into their elbow;
- Blow their own nose.
- Periodically check with the teacher to see if they need anything like anti-bacterial wipes or post-its. They would be very helpful.
Pat Benson
Kenosha
