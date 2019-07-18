I have worked in kindergarten for over 10 years. I have seen many school supply lists but never a list to prepare a child for kindergarten or preschool.

Here is my list. I call it “Summer homework for parents”:

  • Wean your child off naps;
  • Discourage thumb or clothes sucking.
  • Teach them to:
  • Zip their jacket;
  • Put shoes on correct feet;
  • Open a juice box, peal an orange and banana;
  • Sneeze/cough into their elbow;
  • Blow their own nose.
  • Periodically check with the teacher to see if they need anything like anti-bacterial wipes or post-its. They would be very helpful.

Pat Benson

Kenosha

