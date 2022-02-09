Bennie R. Nunn, 600 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bennie R. Nunn
Building where Trump said Foxconn would be '8th wonder of the world' to be leased by food coloring company
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
Uncle Harry's, a place in Waterford known for ice cream, never did come through last summer with its new hamburger stand. Why? Allegedly, the owner got locked into a dispute with a contractor, a skirmish that's now moving into court.
It takes a village: Siblings raising two little girls of Racine mom who died in a car crash last month
"A girl was on her way to work, and a tragedy happened"
BROWN DEER — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on S…
The former Zahn's Department Store on Monument Square has been empty since the store closed in 1981. As soon as next spring, it could be open as the all-new Hotel Verdant.
RACINE — After sunset Thursday, two people were arrested near the corner of Augusta Street and Douglas Avenue following “a disturbance involvi…
The store sells traditional cuts of meat, with some special flavors like blueberry, cherry or pineapple bratwurst. It will also be rolling out its own line of spices, made up of eight unique blends to be released in mid-February.
Racine police report finding gun in dishwasher after woman allegedly pointed it at someone during argument
A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman and pointed a gun at her Tuesday in Racine. No injuries were reported.
RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a snowbank.
The City of Racine plans to spend $1.5 million to build five new single-family houses on vacant lots in diverse city neighborhoods.