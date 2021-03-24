Benjamin K Warner, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
The facility could open before the end of this year.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
The planned COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall remains on schedule to open Tuesday.
In the the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed last week, the local governments that make up Racine County are to receive $96.87 million in total. Nearly half of that money is going to the City of Racine.
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
