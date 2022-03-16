Benjamin J. Levenhagen, West Allis, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
A man is still alive, but in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported.
Two kids are in custody after one allegedly discharged a firearm in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School.
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care of, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
Two houses were reported shot on Racine's north side Monday night.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of biting a minor’s cheek and trying to break his arms.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.
A Racine teenager allegedly was involved in causing $8,000 worth of damage to a rental property last year. He made his first appearance in court Monday.
An alleged drug dealer with a warrant out for his arrest nearly collided with another vehicle during police chase, according to police, before being taken into custody.
A drunken passenger allegedly threatened to assault officers while they were making the driver perform sobriety tests.
