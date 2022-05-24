Benjamin A. Silver, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
One person is dead after being shot by a Racine Police officer Friday in the Midtown neighborhood. Details of what happened are still slim.
DEVELOPING STORY: There was a large police presence in the "Midtown" neighborhood Friday afternoon. Little information about what happened could be confirmed as of press time.
Two teenagers face long lists of charges related to alleged possession of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA.
A Racine woman has been accused of assaulting a mother who was holding an infant and also striking the infant in the face.
The man who was attacked ended up winning the fight and sitting on the suspect, according to a criminal complaint.
Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice released no new information before press time Sunday regarding the Friday afternoon fatal police shooting on Racine's south side, just west of Center Street.
The suspect allegedly showed a silver lighter that looked like a firearm and demanded the patrons “break themselves” before demanding money from the cash register, saying at one point, “Don’t make this a homicide.”
Flight for Life was called after an 18-year-old crashed into a tree, allegedly while driving drunk, on Sunday.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades. Linda LaRoche, who had accepted Johnson-Schroeder into her home, was convicted of having killed the young woman and abusing her.
The nearly four-month manhunt is over.
