Benintendi's single in 8th sends KC to 2-0 win over Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield slid under the tag to give the Royals the lead with two outs in the eighth inning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell immediately challenged the bang-bang call and his counterpart Mike Matheny probably groaned.

You see, it was just two days ago in Chicago that a controversial call at the plate was upheld — Kansas City has requested an explanation from the league on it — that resulted in a White Sox run and ultimately doomed the Royals to a loss.

So, was Matheny nervous during another review Tuesday night?

“Nope,” he said, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “I have the utmost trust and respect in the replay process.”

This time, the process worked in Matheny's favor. The safe call stood, the Royals tacked on another run when Luis Urias committed an error on a groundball by Salvador Perez, and Kansas City went on to a 2-0 victory.

“When they did the replay, it looked close,” said Andew Benintendi, whose single sent Merrifield charging home from second base. “I think in that situation the initial call was huge.”

The Royals' Kris Bubic, who had been working in relief but got the start when Danny Duffy headed to the injured list, threw six innings of one-hit ball.