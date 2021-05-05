 Skip to main content
Benigno Q Velasquez

Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, capture an image of nudity without consent, possession of child pornography.

