STURTEVANT — A benefit for Andrea Beaugrand-Jorgensen of Racine will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
A mostaccioli and meatball dinner will be served from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20, $15 for ages 13-17 and $10 for ages 7-12. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. Carryouts will also be available. A $10 beer bracelet will also be sold and a cash bar will be available.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, basket raffle, silent auction and children’s activities.
Live music will be provided by 3 Floors Up from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Grooveline from 2 to 5 p.m.
Beaugrand-Jorgensen, 39, has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Proceeds will go to her and her daughter, Josslyn. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up for Beaugrand-Jorgensen at https://gofund.me/c20ad974.
A rummage sale will also be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 and 13 at 3405 Shorewood Drive, Racine, with proceeds going to Beaugrand-Jorgensen.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Ballyhoo at the Zoo debuts June 5-6 at Racine Zoo
-
Waterford River Rhythms returns June 3
-
Benefit for Racine woman set June 6
- 39 updates