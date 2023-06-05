RACINE — Back for a sixth year, the Downtown Racine Corp. presents Bend and Brew, free outdoor yoga at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.

Yoga sessions, which are led by a Yoga Roots Racine representative, will be offered from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 8:30-9:15 and 9:30-10:15 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 27. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.

Sessions will be led with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. Registration is not required, but people should plan on coming 5 to 10 minutes prior to start time to sign-in. People should bring their own yoga mat or towel and water.