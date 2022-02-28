Belle of the Ball boutiques planned

RACINE — Express Employment Professionals of Racine & Kenosha has again partnered with the Belle of the Ball charity to help the young women of greater Racine find the perfect prom dress for this year’s 2022 prom, according to Loretta Olson, franchisee of the local Express office.

Belle of the Ball was founded by Krystyna Sarrazin in 2006 to help girls who didn’t have the financial means to purchase a prom dress. The nonprofit began holding an annual prom dress boutique to local high schoolers and provided personal shoppers to assist students in finding shoes, accessories and the prom dress of their dreams. The boutique is built solely on donations from the community.

Express will be hosting this year’s free Belle of the Ball boutiques March 12-13 at Goodland Montessori School, 4800 Graceland Blvd. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are requested and can be made online at https://rb.gy/0detpn. Walk-ins are also welcome.

To support Belle of the Ball’s prom dress drive, Express will be accepting donations of prom dresses, shoes, accessories and hygiene products (shaving creams, razors, body sprays, lotions, brushes, nail files, soaps and deodorants) at its office, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite 200, Mount Pleasant. The hygiene products will be used to create goody bags for attendees. Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 262-635-8580

