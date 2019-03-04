RACINE — Belle City Brewfest is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Attendees will be able to sample more than 90 craft brews and ciders from more than 40 brewers. Homebrew and stein hoisting competitions will also be held and live music will be performed by Mean Jake.

Tickets cost $35 in advance or $45 at the door. Designated driver tickets cost $8. Go to www.bellecitybrewfest.com or call 262-636-9229. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

