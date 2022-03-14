Belle City Brassworks to honor Gary King at March 27 concert

RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks will honor the memory of band co-founder member Gary King during its concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in the Living Faith Lutheran Church sanctuary, 2915 Wright Ave.

King died April 4, 2020, but the pandemic prevented the band from providing him with a well-deserved tribute until now.

The program will include musical selections to celebrate King’s life and musical legacy. At the age of 13 he joined the Racine YMCA Kilties. As a young soprano bugle player he learned music under the tutelage of Emil Pavlik. King graduated from Park High School in 1961 and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He marched and performed with the Varsity Band in the 1963 Rose Bowl parade and game.

King came back to Racine and joined Pavlik as an assistant bugle instructor. In 1968 and 1969, King helped the Kilties go on to win back-to-back National VFW Drum Corps championships and was later inducted into the Kilties Hall of Fame. The Brassworks will celebrate this accomplishment by performing two of the selections the Kilties performed those years, "MacArthur Park" and "Yes Indeed.”

To celebrate this early Kilties experience, the Brassworks will also perform John Blanken’s arrangement of “Swingin’ Kilts.” After his years with the Kilties and drum corps, King went on to collaborate with his good friend Ken Norman to form the Belle City Brassworks Brass Band in 1988. The band will perform Norman’s arrangement of "On Wisconsin" and "I'm A Brass Band."

King spent much of his adult life devoted to serving Atonement Lutheran Church, now known as Living Faith Lutheran Church. He served the congregation in many ways, including as a performing musician, usher and eventually as a leader on the church council. The band will celebrate King's life with the church by performing James Curnow's "Rhapsodic Variations — LAUDE" and Bill Himes' “Nicea" and "Amazing Grace."

Other selections performed by the band will include Richard Rodgers' "You'll Never Walk Alone," John Rutter's "Gaelic Blessing" and a finale and final salute and goodbye to King, Norman's arrangement of "Auld Lang Syne."

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0