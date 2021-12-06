Belle City Brassworks schedule Christmas concerts

RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks, Racine’s brass band since 1988, will perform two concerts filled with Christmas cheer.

The first will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave. The second will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

The group of 30 experienced brass musicians, led by music director Doug Johnson, will perform holiday favorites such as “The Holly and the Ivy,” “Four Dances of the Nutcracker,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Feliz Navidad,” along with Christmas singalong.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted during intermission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0