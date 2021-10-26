Belle City Brassworks returns with memorial concert

RACINE — Belle City Brassworks, Racine’s brass band since 1988, is back for a concert at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, after a nearly two-year interruption caused by the pandemic. The concert will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave.

The group of 30 experienced brass musicians, led by music director Doug Johnson, returns despite the loss of its two co-founders — Gary King, 77, who died April 4, 2020, and Ken Norman, 77, who died May 9, 2021.

The concert will feature Norman’s arrangements of the medley, "The River Kwai March/Colonel Bogey March" in honor of Veterans Day, along with an upbeat collection of varied music including "Crown Imperial Coronation March," "The is My Father’s World," "Fiesta De La Vida (A Celebration of Life)," "Prelude Dance Little Suite for Orchestra No. 1 Op. 53," "Songs They Took to War" (a medley of World War I songs) and "In Memoriam" to remember past members of the group.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted during intermission.

Looking ahead, the Belle City Brassworks will present two Christmas concerts, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., and Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

