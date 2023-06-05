UNION GROVE — The Belle City Brassworks Brass Band will perform its "Swinging Brass" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in the Union Grove High School Performing Arts Theater, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

The annual concert will feature numerous band members as soloists and showcase individual sections of the 40-member brass band directed by Douglas A. Johnson.

This upbeat concert will feature show tunes that the audience will recognize such as “There’s No Business, Like Show Business,” “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Ol’ Man River,” “I Got Rhythm,” “Bess, You Is My Woman,” medleys from “Carousel,” “Wicked” and “Oklahoma.”

In memory of former Belle City Brassworks tuba player, Roger Palmen, the concert will end with a Ken Norman arrangement of “See the U.S.A.”