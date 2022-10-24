Belle City Brassworks back for 34th season Nov. 6

RACINE — Belle City Brassworks, a Racine brass band, is back for its 34th season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave.
The group of 44 experienced brass musicians, led by music director Doug Johnson, will present a concert filled with the music of John Williams and John Rutter. From Rutter, the selections include inspirational pieces like "Magnificat, Pie Jesu" (From "Requiem") and "There is a Flower." From Williams, selections include the music from motion picture favorites "Star Wars:The Force Awakens," "Fanfare & Flying Theme from E.T., the Extra Terrestrial" and "Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom." and more.
There is no admission fee; donations are accepted during intermission.
Looking ahead, the Belle City Brassworks will present two Christmas concerts — on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Living Faith Church, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m.
