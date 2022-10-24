Belle City Brassworks back for 34th season Nov. 6

The group of 44 experienced brass musicians, led by music director Doug Johnson, will present a concert filled with the music of John Williams and John Rutter. From Rutter, the selections include inspirational pieces like "Magnificat, Pie Jesu" (From "Requiem") and "There is a Flower." From Williams, selections include the music from motion picture favorites "Star Wars:The Force Awakens," "Fanfare & Flying Theme from E.T., the Extra Terrestrial" and "Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom." and more.