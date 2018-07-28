Christopher Bell made history Saturday at Iowa Speedway — even though nearly everything that could go against him did down the stretch.
Bell moved back out front in overtime to win a wild NASCAR Xfinity series race on Newton’s bull ring in Ames, Iowa, becoming the first series regular with three straight victories since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.
Coming off victories in Kentucky and New Hampshire, Bell led 94 of 257 laps. He broke a tie with Cup driver Kyle Larson for the series season victory lead with four.
“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Bell said. “I’ll take them any way I can get them, man.”
Bell fell back to fourth in the first attempt at overtime before a red flag halted the race. He retook control in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 car, going low to beat Justin Allgaier —the winner of the June race at Iowa.
Allgaier was second, followed by Kyle Benjamin and Ross Chastain.
Bell seized the top spot early in the final stage and, after a clean final pit stop, seemed set to cruise to a victory if the race stayed green.
It didn’t, and Bell nearly got knocked out of the race in the first of three late incidents that set up a thrilling finish.
Bell avoided a near-disastrous crash with 14 laps left when Chase Briscoe spun out right in front of him. Bell somehow kept the No. 20 largely clean, and he held first on a restart with nine laps left before Garrett Smithley spun out to draw another flag that brought on overtime.
Allgaier got the best of the field on that restart though, emerging from the pack on the high groove to grab the lead. That wouldn’t last, as Max Tullman and Matt Tifft drew the red flag with a big crash before the first overtime lap could be completed.
When the race resumed, Bell and Allgaier rubbed cars before Bell jumped ahead.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Kyle Busch just loves to race, and that means that it’s not just drivers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have to be on notice during a race weekend.
In addition to a full Monster Energy schedule, Busch will often race in the accompanying Xfinity and/or Camping World Truck Series event.
On Saturday for the Gander Outdoors 150 Camping World race, Busch jumped into the No. 51 Cessna Toyota, which by the way is owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, and made history at Long Pond, Pa.
Busch held off Erik Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the Monster Energy series, and Daulton Sargent to record his 51st Trucks race and tie Hall of Fame driver Ron Hornaday Jr. for the most career victories on the NASCAR truck series.
- Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch shared laughs side-by-side on a podium only days after they tangled on a bump-and-run on the track.
The front row starters were connected again when their cars failed post-qualifying inspection and the times were disallowed.
Harvick had turned a lap of 177.750 mph to briefly win the pole and Busch was a few ticks behind him at Pocono but they’ll start at the rear of the field.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez is the pole winner at Pocono. He’s the first Mexican to win a pole in the Cup series.
But over 400 miles on a 2½-mile triangle track, there’s ample time for Harvick and Busch to race their way to the front.
“I’ve screwed it up here a lot,” Harvick said.
He could pin this screw up on his team.
Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion, has 43 career wins but has yet to win a Cup race at Pocono or Kentucky Speedway. Harvick is 0 for 8 at Kentucky and 0 for 35 at Pocono. He’s getting close on the 2½-mile triangle track — Harvick has two runner-up finishes and two fourths in his last four races.
INDYCARS: Alexander Rossi won his third pole of the season Saturday, leading qualifying for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at Lexington, Ohio.
Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, denied Will Power his third pole at the Lexington, Ohio, course. His NAPA Auto Parts Honda had a one-lap speed of 125.677 mph over the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course.
“This is special,” Rossi said. “Road courses are not the strongest attribute for me.”
His previous poles this season were street courses at Long Beach and Belle Isle Park. He has four career poles.
Series point leader Scott Dixon will start ninth for the 90-lap, 202-mile race on Sunday. Dixon (464 points) has a 62-point lead over Josef Newgarden, the defending race champion.
Graham Rahal, who is from New Albany, Ohio, and won the race in 2015, will start seventh.
