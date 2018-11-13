Le'Veon Bell declined to sign his one-year, $14.4 million franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday's deadline, making the two-time All-Pro ineligible to play for the AFC North leaders or anyone else this season.
The unprecedented move sets Bell up for the potentially big-time payday he has long been searching when he becomes a free agent in the spring, provided there's a team willing to splurge on one of the league's more talented if mercurial players.
While TV cameras set up outside the team's practice facility on Tuesday to catch Bell if he decided to show up for work for the first time in nearly 10 months, the 26-year-old never pulled up to the gates, ending — for now — one of the more unusual labor standoffs between a team and a player in the era of free agency.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin seemed resigned to Bell's decision shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline, saying simply "so be it" when asked about the possibility of Bell not returning to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft and helped mold him into one of the league's most dynamic threats.
"Even when we don't understand it, we're sensitive to it, so we're not shocked when things happen from a business standpoint, no," Tomlin said.
The Steelers (6-2-1), who have won five straight to sprint to the top of the division heading into a visit to Jacksonville on Sunday, will turn to second-year back James Conner and reserves Stevan Ridley and rookie Jaylen Samuels to help shoulder the load with Bell out of the picture.
Conner, third in the NFL with 771 yards rushing, remained in the concussion protocol on Tuesday after leaving last Thursday's blowout win against Carolina but could practice as early as Wednesday.
RAMS-CHIEFS: The NFL moved the Rams' Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles on Tuesday due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.
The league announced the extraordinary decision six days before one of the most-anticipated regular-season games of the year.
In a news release, the league said it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City's historic stadium "does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday."
The Rams (9-1) will host the Chiefs (9-1) at the Coliseum instead. The much-anticipated game is just the fifth meeting since 1970 between teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later.
SEAHAWKS: For most of his career, the fourth quarter is where Russell Wilson has thrived. His late game heroics of leading comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime to win games take up nearly an entire page of Seattle's weekly game notes.
Except this year, when the fourth-quarter mistakes by Wilson have overshadowed his late-game successes. And those mistakes are part of the reason Seattle is 4-5 and faces such a critical game on Thursday night against Green Bay in the quest to stay in the NFC playoff conversation.
Seattle is 1-8 in its last nine games decided by one score or less. Over the past two seasons, Seattle is 5-11 in one-score games. They used to be the types of games in which Seattle thrived, with Wilson finding a way to score and pull out a victory in the closing minutes, or defensively making the necessary stops to stem any late rally by an opponent.
But that page in Seattle's game notes detailing his 24 comebacks in the fourth quarter and overtime has just three entries over the past two seasons.
"There's two things there. It goes back to finishing right. If we can make one or two plays here or there across the board — offensive, defensive, special teams, whatever it may be — we can turn that around really easily. That's the great thing," Wilson said. "The second thing is ... we're in every game and every game is really close and every game we're right there to win the game. I'm looking forward to that turning around. We have great confidence in that and what we're going to do."
PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera said C.J. Anderson's frustration with his smaller-than-expected role on offense contributed to the team's decision to release the former 1,000-yard rusher midway through the season.
Rivera said he spoke recently to Anderson and could sense the veteran running back's frustration over not being more involved in Carolina's offense.
Christian McCaffrey is the team's starter and rarely leaves the field, playing in 96 percent of his team's offensive snaps — by far the most of any running back in the league.
Most of Anderson's reps have come in a shared backfield set with McCaffrey the Panthers called "Pony 21." Anderson has carried the ball just 24 times and caught one pass this season. The limited role came just one season after Anderson ran for 1,007 yards for the Broncos.
