No matter how dominant Chicago Bears star pass rusher Khalil Mack is, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanted to make one thing clear.
He's no L.T.
"Wait a minute, we're talking about Lawrence Taylor now," Belichick said Wednesday. "Yeah, I'm not putting anybody in Lawrence Taylor's class. So, you can put everybody down below that. With a lot of respect to a lot of good players now, but we're talking about Lawrence Taylor."
The Patriots visit the Bears this week and that means Belichick will get an up-close look at one of the game's top outside linebackers, assuming Mack is ready to play after injuring his ankle last week.
Belichick knows the Patriots could have their hands full with a two-time All-Pro and havoc-wreaking edge rusher who has energized a struggling franchise. He's just not ready to place Mack — or anyone else — on Taylor's level.
DOLPHINS: With Ryan Tannehill ruled out of Sunday's game against Detroit, Brock Osweiler will get another start at quarterback, and the Miami Dolphins' super sub is optimistic he can deliver a successful encore to the most prolific game of his career last week.
But then Osweiler is always optimistic, even when he's playing lousy.
"My confidence," he said, "will never waver."
A journeyman already at age 27, Osweiler will start his second game in a row for the Dolphins (4-2). They announced Wednesday that Tannehill will not play against the Lions because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.
Osweiler passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.
EAGLES: Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters isn't expected to miss a game despite tearing his biceps.
The 36-year-old Peters was limited in Wednesday's practice, but coach Doug Pederson says "there's no concern with injuring him any further" and "he'll be ready to go" for Sunday's game against Carolina.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters in the starting lineup after the two-time All-Pro tore an ACL last October and missed Philadelphia's run to a Super Bowl title. Vaitai has filled in this season when Peters has left a couple of games because of various injuries.
BILLS: Derek Anderson went from being lured out of semiretirement one week, to taking over the starting job for injured rookie Josh Allen the next.
So much for the 35-year-old having any chance of easing his way back into football some 10 months since attempting what Anderson once thought might well have been the last pass — an incompletion — of his 12-year career.
It's not an ideal situation because Anderson was signed to serve as Allen's mentor. Allen, however, is now listed week to week after the first-round draft pick sprained the right elbow on his throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.