Beer festival, fun run in Kenosha Feb. 5

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — Public Craft Brewing Co. along with Visit Kenosha and Herzing University present the inaugural Winter Warmer Beer Festival and 16 Oz. Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 5. It will take place outside of Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. The run starts at 10 a.m. and the festival is from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants will be introduced to high gravity, harder to find styles of beer from some of their favorite breweries, as well as several smaller local breweries.

The $50 entry fee includes a sampling glass, knit hat, a 1-mile run and access to 25 beers. Go to eventbrite.com/e/publics-winter-warmer-pint-run-tickets-236016390377.

