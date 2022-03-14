Beer festival features 15 Wisconsin breweries

MOUNT PLEASANT — Ready to get out of the house after a long, cold winter?

1 of Us, 8100 Washington Ave., will hold its second Winter Wobbler Beer Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

The event includes beer from 15 Wisconsin breweries and more than 60 beers to sample. There will also be food trucks providing wings, burgers and tacos; vendors including Tune Up the Manly Salon Kenosha, Hope Safehouse; and yard games, raffle prizes and live music by Stu the Piano Guy.

The event will include the release of a brand new 1 of Us brew, Killer Kuddles, a chocolate, peanut butter, marshmallow milk stout. Samples of the new beer will be offered.

There are three ticket options. The VIP ticket provides festival goers with early access to the event starting at 1 p.m. General admission tickets provide access starting at 2 p.m., and the designated driver ticket is at a discounted rate. Onsite parking will be available for an additional cost, or free parking is available at Smolenski Park with a shuttle service. Prices are: General admission, $30; VIP early access with parking offsite, $40; VIP early access with parking onsite, $45; designated driver, $5. Go to 1ofusbrewing.com.

