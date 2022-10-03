Beer & Bacon Walk in Downtown Racine Nov. 5

RACINE — Visitors can enjoy an afternoon of sampling local beer paired with bacon-infused finger foods during the Downtown Racine Corp.'s third annual Beer & Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 20 Downtown Racine locations.
Food will include root beer moonshine bacon-wrapped corn dogs, mac and cheese with bacon, bacon hash brown fritters and dark chocolate-covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few.
“We are excited to bring this event back for a third year, especially one that pairs crafts brews with local restaurants," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.”
The $40 ticket includes 20, 3-ounce samples of beer; 20 bacon-infused food samples; a 16-ounce pint glass, and one 16-ounce full-pour of choice. For tickets, go to racinedowntown.com.