Beer and food tasting event at Racine Zoo Jan. 22

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host a BRRR...Garden beer and food tasting from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. It will be held outdoors in the Safari Base Camp Pavilion with space heaters.
The event includes sampling of 24 beers from local breweries; six food stations with soups, macaroni and cheese, sliders and sweet treats; and an exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold.
Tickets cost $40 for drinking or $30 for ages 3 and older non-drinking. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon Jan. 21 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org.
