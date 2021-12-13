 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beer and food tasting event at Racine Zoo Jan. 22

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host a BRRR...Garden beer and food tasting from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. It will be held outdoors in the Safari Base Camp Pavilion with space heaters.

The event includes sampling of 24 beers from local breweries; six food stations with soups, macaroni and cheese, sliders and sweet treats; and an exclusive Racine Zoo beer glass souvenir. Hot cocoa and Irish cream will be sold.

Tickets cost $40 for drinking or $30 for ages 3 and older non-drinking. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Ticket sales close at noon Jan. 21 or when sold out. Go to racinezoo.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News