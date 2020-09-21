Beer and Bacon Walk is Nov. 7

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

The event is planned to include sampling of brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at 20 Downtown locations.

Event goers will have the opportunity to sample brews from a number of local breweries including Racine Brewing Co., R’Noggin Brewing, Public Brewing, Kings and Convicts Brewing Co., City Lights Brewing and Lakefront Brewery.

Each location will also offer bacon-infused apps such as maple bacon mini crullers, chicken and bacon street tacos, bacon hash brown fritters and dark chocolate covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few, all catered by Red Onion Café and The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery.

Tickets cost $30. Go to RacineDowntown.com or call 262-634-6002.

