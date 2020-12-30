Becky & Ryan

Becky Stachow and Ryan Trower couldn't have asked for a more perfect fall day for their wedding on Oct. 10, 2020. After only four months of planning, the couple were married during an outdoor ceremony at Hawthorn Hollow in Somers.
Here's their story in Becky's words:
How did the two of you meet?
We met a few years ago at Rothwell MMA in Kenosha. I joined their Kitfit class, and Ryan was already a member. We got to know each other through different group outings with our gym friends and we just clicked.
How did he propose?
In the summer, we came upon a nice weekend and I suggested we go hiking at Richard Bong State Recreation Area. Ryan thought that would be a great setting, so he hid the ring box in a binocular case in my backpack. When we were hiking, we stopped at a bench to look at a pretty meadow and he took out the ring and proposed. It was perfect!
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
I did almost all of the planning, but I was on summer break as a teacher and Ryan was still working full time and finishing up his MBA, so it just made sense.
How many attendants did you have?
We wanted a small wedding so we chose to have only a few attendants. We had five which included my 8-year-old son, Nolan, as the best man.
How many guests?
We had around 55 guests.
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
We had a lot of challenges in planning the wedding. We had a very short engagement, so we planned the wedding in only four months. Somehow we were able to lineup incredible vendors on the most popular wedding date in 2020. Another obvious challenge was COVID-19. We had no idea what was in the future for the pandemic, so we decided to have a very small wedding and made some changes to increase the safety of our guests.
In what areas did you splurge?
We splurged on flowers, food and photography. We had the most beautiful fresh flowers from Julie at Flowers at the Inn, which was the perfect romantic touch. The brunch was the main event at the reception at The Apis in Kenosha, so we splurged on food and drinks. We absolutely recommend The Apis. Their event coordinator, Alex, made the planning so much easier, the service was impeccable, and the food and drinks were even better than expected. We also booked an amazing local photographer, Shannon Z Photography.
What did you do to save money?
We were definitely very budget conscious and we kept almost all vendors local to Kenosha. The best way we saved money was keeping our guest list very small. I kept a huge spreadsheet with all costs and shopped around for sales on decor. My dress was inexpensive as well. We didn't need a DJ because we did not have dancing, so I made a playlist on Spotify and had some help from others to play the right songs at the right times. My brother was our MC and did a great job.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
Ryan and I wrote our own vows and personalized the ceremony with our officiant, Paul Costanzo. Including my son in the ceremony was also very important to us. My dad walked me halfway down the aisle, and Nolan walked me the rest of the way. It was a very sweet moment and there were lots of happy tears. We also personalized some of our decor with items from Etsy. I made a lot of things myself, like our signs and labels for the hand sanitizer. The music was also personalized since I chose every song that was played. I made a few different playlists for different parts of the day. I worked really hard to make sure everything coordinated and created a certain aesthetic and romantic feel for the day.
What song did you have for your first dance?
"The Luckiest" by Ben Folds.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
The pastry chef at The Apis made our cake. It was a sesame pound cake with caramel sauce and it was just incredible. We wanted something simple so we went with a "naked cake" style with some fresh flowers.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
My favorite memory is the ceremony. It was very relaxed and personal, and we were able to take it all in and reflect in the moment with our closest family and friends.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
We just started planning our honeymoon. We aren't comfortable with airplane travel quite yet, so we are planning a week in Door County this summer. We know we want something relaxing with some options for outdoor exploration.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
Talk to each other and figure out what is important to you both and then craft your day around those things, even if it's non-traditional or different from the opinions of people close to you. Spend the extra time planning the personalized details and getting organized. But don't stress about things beyond your control. The day is about you and your spouse so as long as you get married, that's most important.