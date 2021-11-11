Beckham will join Rams

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.

The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.

After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay in the league’s most productive passing offense.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp — who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league — and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards). One of those three receivers is likely to see less playing time after Beckham joins the Rams, who have run offensive sets featuring three receivers almost exclusively this season.

The Rams (7-2) visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night before their bye week.

Beckham is the second veteran NFL star in the past two weeks to join the Rams, who never run out of ways to stay under the salary cap despite their lavish acquisition of high-profile talent.

Los Angeles traded for Von Miller last week, sending two high draft picks to Denver for the vaunted pass-rushing linebacker. The Rams’ elite talent clearly was a draw for Beckham: Miller spoke to Beckham by phone shortly before the receiver’s deal was announced.

The Rams also don’t hesitate to add talent even to areas in which they’re strong: Miller joined a defense that already leads the NFL in sacks, while Beckham is joining an offense that DeSean Jackson left two weeks ago because he couldn’t get playing time in front of LA’s three starters.

The Carolina Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve agreed to a one-year contact with Cam Newton, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after losing eight straight games.

The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of players’ contracts.

“A healthy Cam Newton is a special player,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

Carolina was in need of a quarterback after an MRI on Monday revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with a incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade.

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory will miss multiple weeks after straining a calf in practice, making him the third Cowboys player to miss time with the injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday no decision had been made on Gregory being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks.

Dak Prescott missed one game after straining his calf, but the open week was included in the quarterback’s recovery time. Receiver Michael Gallup is expected to return against Atlanta on Sunday after missing seven games with a calf strain.

Prescott and Gallup were injured in games. McCarthy said the location of Gregory’s injury in the calf was similar to Prescott’s.

Baseball

Longtime baseball scout Art Stewart, who began his career with the New York Yankees in the 1950s before becoming the longest-tenured member of the Kansas City Royals organization, died Thursday. He was 94.

The Royals announced the death of Stewart, who just completed his 52nd year with them. No cause was given.

Stewart scouted more than 70 players who reached the big leagues, including Bo Jackson, Kevin Appier, Mike Sweeney, Johnny Damon and Carlos Beltran. He was instrumental in helping sign the talent that led the Royals to the 1985 World Series title, and Stewart was still part of the front office when they won their second title 30 years later.

