Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!

- 4 min to read
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
- 3 min to read
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
The 18-year-old alleged shooter, according to a criminal complaint, "stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there" regarding the allegation that he walked into a party Friday night and immediately shot Bush in the chest.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
A woman the man reportedly lived with said that he gets upset if anyone goes near his computer and no one is allowed to be by it.
When the Racine Raiders recently held a tryout at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, coach Wilbert Kennedy was a little disappointed.
Rare situation: Ty'Rese West's mother present for deposition of officer involved in fatal 2019 shooting
In an exceptionally rare case, a loved one of someone killed by a police officer was present for a deposition of the officer. Two weeks ago, Monique West, the mother of Ty’Rese West — the Racine 18-year-old shot and killed after fleeing from a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who was trying to stop him for riding a bicycle without a light at around 1 a.m. on June 15, 2019 — sat in the same room as the officer who killed her son.
Watch now: Jobs without workers, Employers throughout southeast Wisconsin struggling to fill open positions
- 5 min to read
While more businesses reopen their doors and expand operations as the pandemic wanes, “Help Wanted” signs are cropping up like spring dandelions. Many employers say they are finding it more difficult than ever to find workers. We talked with employers, business leaders and politicians about what’s going on.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, two people were arrested Saturday morning after one stabbed the other when "a verbal altercation escalated."
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.