Bears trying to sustain success

The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship and their first playoff appearance since 2010 when they shut down Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams last year at Soldier Field.

This time, they’re simply trying to build some momentum.

The Bears come into the rematch at Los Angeles on Sunday at least breathing a little easier after beating Detroit 20-13 last week to stop a four-game losing streak.

“We’re not exactly where we want to be yet,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said Wednesday. “But a win definitely gives you confidence moving forward because at the end of the day, no matter what you did, you came away with the result you wanted. And that’s a win. So we just, we’ve still got find ways to pull together, continue to work harder and get better and try to go 1-0 this week.”

The struggling Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes and the Bears (4-5) got the win they needed. They hung on when Jeff Driskel, filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford, overthrew Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone as time expired on a play that wouldn’t have counted because he got called for an illegal forward pass.