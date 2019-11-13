Bears trying to sustain success

The Chicago Bears took a big step toward the NFC North championship and their first playoff appearance since 2010 when they shut down Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams last year at Soldier Field.
This time, they’re simply trying to build some momentum.
The Bears come into the rematch at Los Angeles on Sunday at least breathing a little easier after beating Detroit 20-13 last week to stop a four-game losing streak.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be yet,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said Wednesday. “But a win definitely gives you confidence moving forward because at the end of the day, no matter what you did, you came away with the result you wanted. And that’s a win. So we just, we’ve still got find ways to pull together, continue to work harder and get better and try to go 1-0 this week.”
The struggling Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes and the Bears (4-5) got the win they needed. They hung on when Jeff Driskel, filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford, overthrew Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone as time expired on a play that wouldn’t have counted because he got called for an illegal forward pass.
The Bears went long stretches in that game without moving the ball, though they got touchdowns on three straight possessions in the second and third quarters. They lost another important player on defense when Danny Trevathan suffered what looked like a gruesome elbow injury. And they nearly blew a 14-point lead.
“During the course of the season, there are ups and downs,” receiver Allen Robinson said. “But it does feel good to come out with a win.”
That’s something the Bears hadn’t done since a 16-6 victory over Minnesota at home in Week 4. But as good as it felt to come out on top, their defense took another big hit with Trevathan getting hurt. His left arm got bent awkwardly as he tried to sack Driskel.
SAINTS: A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat has had surgery to repair a broken arm and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the extent of Peat’s injury and his surgery has not been announced. ESPN first reported details of the surgery.
The 2018 Pro Bowl selection was injured during the first half of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.
Peat was New Orleans’ first-round draft choice in 2015 and has started 59 of the 64 career games he’s played.
• Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice with teammates a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 consecutive starts counting the playoffs.
Stafford watched Wednesday as quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and David Blough took snaps.
Driskel started in place of Stafford in a 20-13 loss to Chicago, giving Detroit its fifth loss in six games.
The Lions (3-5-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-4) on Sunday.
Driskel was 27 for 46 for 269 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his sixth career start.
Detroit coach Matt Patricia says someone from general manager Bob Quinn’s staff will attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams on Saturday in Atlanta.