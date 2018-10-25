The Chicago Bears were riding high, staring down at the rest of the NFC North for the first time in five years.
They’re in more familiar territory. And it’s not a place they want to stay.
The Bears look to get back to winning after back-to-back losses when they host the banged-up New York Jets on Sunday.
“No one past game dictates our season, no game coming up is going to dictate our season,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “We have the same attitude going every week, and I guess the last couple of weeks because we have been 0-2, I think we’re even hungrier. I know I am just (excited) to get back to work and get back into that win column.”
Falling below .500 would be a major letdown considering where the Bears (3-3) were just a few weeks ago.
They won three straight and took sole possession of the division lead for the first time since 2013 after four consecutive last-place finishes. But they’ve dropped two in a row since their bye, falling in overtime at Miami and by seven at home to New England last week. The losses left Chicago looking up at Minnesota and Green Bay and tied with Detroit in the NFC North.
Trubisky, who passed for six touchdowns against Tampa Bay before the bye, was 26 of 50 for 333 yards against New England. He threw two TDs and two interceptions.
The Jets (3-4) are trying to avoid a repeat of last season, when they finished 5-11 for the second year in a row. They were 3-4 a year ago, and they see this game as a measuring stick.
It would help if they got more from quarterback Sam Darnold. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads league with 10 interceptions to go with one of NFL’s worst completion percentages (56.1) and passer ratings (74.3). The former USC star got picked off three times last week against Minnesota in his worst game as a pro.
“Confidence is fine,” Darnold said. “I’m never really shaken at all, but it’s just an experience that I’ve got to learn from.”
CHARGERS: Most teams would not want their bye-week break to happen during a four-game winning streak. It comes at a good time, though, for the Los Angeles Chargers.
At 5-2, they have a winning record during their off week for the first time since 2014 despite not having one of their key defensive standouts play a game. Los Angeles is hoping Joey Bosa will be available when it begins preparations for its Nov. 4 game at Seattle.
Bosa has been out since early in training camp with a foot injury. He has spent the last two weeks rehabbing at the team facility during the team’s road games at Cleveland and Tennessee in London.
