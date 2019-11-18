Bears: Trubisky pulled because of pain, not play

As for the sideline conversation with Trubisky? Nagy had a simple message.

“He needs to be brutally honest with me in regards to his pain and where he’s at. And that’s exactly what it was,” he said. “I sat there and I told him, I said, ‘Listen, man. We appreciate your toughness. We appreciate you being as tough as you can possibly be and want to stay in the game. But I need to be able to make a decision because there’s a fine line of that pain or being injured to where it affects how you play or decisions that you make because of being injured.”

Trubisky was 24 of 43 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in another shaky performance. His completion percentage, yards per game and yards per catch are all down from last season. He has nine touchdowns and four interceptions in nine appearances after throwing for 24 and 12 a year ago. And Chicago ranks 30th in offense.

Trubisky was 7 of 9 for 66 yards on the Bears’ touchdown drive in the third quarter, which ended with a back shoulder 14-yard scoring throw to Tarik Cohen.

The difference on that drive, Trubisky said, was the effective pass protection he received.