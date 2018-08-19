Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Denver QB Case Keenum feel better about their respective offenses after starting out faster and finally moving the chains Saturday night.
“Scoring points always feels better,” said Keenum, who led two scoring drives in three possessions one week after his dud of a Denver debut.
Trubisky also bounced back from a dismal debut last week by connecting with Trey Burton for his first score of the summer.
“We can find answers in this offense,” said Trubisky, who’s learning first-year coach Matt Nagy’s philosophies. “The playmakers are going to get open. It’s my job to get them the ball.”
Keenum’s new backup Chad Kelly threw another touchdown pass after leapfrogging Paxton Lynch, but it was Bears backup Chase Daniel who had the best night of all.
He led Chicago’s fantastic finish by throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes Saturday night to spark Chicago’s come-from-behind 24-23 win.
With the Broncos in control at 23-10, Lynch entered the game to a thunderclap of boos, which only increased through three drives that went nowhere.
“Well, I feel bad for Paxton, but our fans want to win,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “That’s what it’s about, it’s about passion, I should say. But I feel bad for Paxton. But he has to ignore it and go play. It’s professional football. No one’s going to hold your hand, so he has to go out there and perform.”
Lynch played poorly again.
A week after his 24-yard performance led to his demotion, he threw for just 39 yards on 5-of-11 passing with a pair of sacks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.