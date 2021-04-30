Bears: Trade up with Giants, draft Ohio St QB Justin Fields

He becomes the second quarterback drafted by Chicago since general manager Ryan Pace was hired in 2015. The Bears traded up a spot in 2017 to take Trubisky at No. 2 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Trubisky is now backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo after the Bears decided to let him go as a free agent.

The Bears sent the No. 20 pick and a fifth-rounder this year along with a first-rounder and fourth-rounder next year to the Giants. Chicago has one pick each remaining in this year's second (52) and third (83) rounds as well as four in the sixth (204, 208, 221, 228).

The Bears took Fields after Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Brigham Young's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance all went off the board with the top three picks. Alabama's Mac Jones was available but he wound up going to New England at No. 15.

The Bears were looking for a young quarterback after signing veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year contract last month. Pace said coach Matt Nagy spoke to Dalton on Thursday night and he remains the starter. The question is for how long.