Bears: There's work to do after sloppy win over Giants

Mistakes. The Bears kept getting in their own way against the Giants. A miscommunication between quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Allen Robinson led to an interception by Alec Ogletree in the end zone late in the first quarter. Robinson had a 60-yard reception in the second wiped out when center Cody Whitehair got flagged for illegal use of the hands. Robinson also got called for interference away from the ball on a 2-point conversion attempt in the third period following a touchdown that Khalil Mack set up with a strip-sack. It was part of messy sequence in which the Bears had to use a timeout prior to the conversion attempt because they were not lined up properly. The penalty against Robinson backed them up for a 43-yard extra point, but an illegal substitution pushed them back again. It all led to a missed 48-yard PAT by Eddy Piñeiro and a 19-7 lead.