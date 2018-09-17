Bears 24, Seahawks 17

Seattle;0;3;0;14;—;17

Chicago;7;3;0;14;—;24

First Quarter

Chi—T.Burton 3 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:55.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 25, 1:07.

Sea—FG Janikowski 56, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—Miller 10 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 14:15.

Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 10:13.

Chi—Amukamara 49 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:37.

Sea—Dissly 2 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), :14.

A—57,960.

;Sea;Chi

First downs;17;20

Total Net Yards;276;271

Rushes-yards;22-74;27-86

Passing;202;185

Punt Returns;1-14;4-58

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-15

Interceptions Ret.;2-8;1-49

Comp-Att-Int;22-36-1;25-34-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-24;2-15

Punts;7-45.1;5-41.2

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-37;7-55

Time of Possession;25:36;34:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Seattle, Penny 10-30, Carson 6-24, Wilson 3-17, Davis 3-3. Chicago, Howard 14-35, Trubisky 5-24, Gabriel 3-17, Cohen 4-8, T.Burton 1-2.

PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-36-1-226. Chicago, Trubisky 25-34-2-200.

RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 5-60, Marshall 4-44, Dissly 3-42, J.Brown 3-36, Vannett 3-23, Prosise 3-22, Davis 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Robinson 10-83, Gabriel 4-30, T.Burton 4-20, Howard 3-33, Miller 2-11, Cohen 1-17, Bellamy 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments