Bears 24, Seahawks 17
Seattle;0;3;0;14;—;17
Chicago;7;3;0;14;—;24
First Quarter
Chi—T.Burton 3 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:55.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 25, 1:07.
Sea—FG Janikowski 56, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—Miller 10 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 14:15.
Sea—Lockett 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 10:13.
Chi—Amukamara 49 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:37.
Sea—Dissly 2 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), :14.
A—57,960.
;Sea;Chi
First downs;17;20
Total Net Yards;276;271
Rushes-yards;22-74;27-86
Passing;202;185
Punt Returns;1-14;4-58
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-15
Interceptions Ret.;2-8;1-49
Comp-Att-Int;22-36-1;25-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-24;2-15
Punts;7-45.1;5-41.2
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-37;7-55
Time of Possession;25:36;34:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Seattle, Penny 10-30, Carson 6-24, Wilson 3-17, Davis 3-3. Chicago, Howard 14-35, Trubisky 5-24, Gabriel 3-17, Cohen 4-8, T.Burton 1-2.
PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 22-36-1-226. Chicago, Trubisky 25-34-2-200.
RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 5-60, Marshall 4-44, Dissly 3-42, J.Brown 3-36, Vannett 3-23, Prosise 3-22, Davis 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Robinson 10-83, Gabriel 4-30, T.Burton 4-20, Howard 3-33, Miller 2-11, Cohen 1-17, Bellamy 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.