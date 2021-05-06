Bears: Suddenly Chicago might have best QB situation in NFC North

And it also might leave the Bears with the most desirable quarterback situation in the NFC North.

Ten days ago, such a statement would have been beyond preposterous, worthy of a straitjacket. But here we are in the first week of May 2021, and the Bears’ future at the most important position in the sport might be brighter and more stable than any of their division rivals.

Would anyone really want this Packers melodrama, a bitter quarrel that seems headed for a divorce and the early launch of Love?

Can we also see a show of hands for those who would rather be in the Detroit Lions’ car right now? With all-time leading passer Matthew Stafford traded to the Los Angeles Rams over the winter and Jared Goff now in the driver’s seat with David Blough riding shotgun and Tim Boyle in the back seat?

The Vikings? Tenth-year veteran Kirk Cousins is entering the final season of his massive contract. And his up-and-down tenure in Minnesota has created enough anxiety that general manager Rick Spielman invested a third-round pick Friday night on Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.