Bears' starting QB a mystery

CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.

That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They began putting in the game plan for Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.

“I’m feeling great first of all,” Reid said. “It’s good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”

The Chiefs declined to provide any information about Reid’s health, and he was similarly effective in batting away questions on Wednesday. The 63-year-old coach doesn’t have a known history of significant health issues, though he’s spoken about in the past about losing weight and getting into better shape; he was using a cane over the summer.

“I’d probably just skip that. I’ll just leave it,” Reid said of his health. “I’m not much for talking about all that stuff. I wish it had never happened. It did. I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They were phenomenal.”

