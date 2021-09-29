Bears' starting QB a mystery

Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.
But as for who will start this week?
Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.
Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense.
The Bears delivered one of the worst performances ever on that side of the ball by an NFL team in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week. They had just 47 yards, the ninth-lowest total in league history and the second lowest for the charter franchise.
Fields, the No. 11 overall pick, got sacked nine times for 67 yards while throwing for just 68 in his first NFL start. He also injured his right hand.
Dalton left the Bears’ Week 2 win over Cincinnati with a knee injury.
BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.
Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.
“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.
A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).
He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.
He pleaded not guilty to those charges while saying on social medial he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday.
Sherman has the most interceptions in the league over the last 10 seasons (36). He also has been a star in the playoffs and was selected to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Tampa Bay has lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries.
CHIEFS: Coach Andy Reid was back to work Wednesday as if nothing was amiss, three days after he was taken to the hospital with an illness and dehydration following a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Reid was released from The University of Kansas Hospital on Monday and wasted no time getting back to the team facility on Tuesday, when the team typically goes through film reviews and begins preparation for the upcoming week.
That allowed Reid to move seamlessly into Wednesday, when the Chiefs have their most important full-squad practice of game week. They began putting in the game plan for Sunday’s trip to Philadelphia, where they will try to snap a rare two-game skid against the team where Reid spent the first 14 seasons of his head coaching career.
“I’m feeling great first of all,” Reid said. “It’s good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”
The Chiefs declined to provide any information about Reid’s health, and he was similarly effective in batting away questions on Wednesday. The 63-year-old coach doesn’t have a known history of significant health issues, though he’s spoken about in the past about losing weight and getting into better shape; he was using a cane over the summer.
“I’d probably just skip that. I’ll just leave it,” Reid said of his health. “I’m not much for talking about all that stuff. I wish it had never happened. It did. I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They were phenomenal.”