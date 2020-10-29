Bears star receiver Robinson in NFL's concussion protocol

Already struggling on offense, the Chicago Bears might have to get by without their top playmaker.

Star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question.

He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears (5-2) lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead.

Not having Robinson available to face the surging Saints (4-2) — winners of three straight — and their top 10 defense on Sunday would be a big blow for an offense that ranks among the NFL’s worst. Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the Bears are preparing for whether he plays or not.

“It’s always gonna hurt you,” he said. “You look at it from a defensive perspective, there’s a lot of games that we go into where these teams have to change their game plan as to how they’re gonna play against him.