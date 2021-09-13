Bears: Stafford, Rams take down Bears 34-14

With Stafford in place of Jared Goff, the Rams again resembled the offensive powerhouse of their first two seasons under coach Sean McVay, who improved to 5-0 in season openers. The Rams scored on six of Stafford's first seven full drives while racking up 375 yards of offense.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Stafford became the first player with two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards in his debut for a new team since Lee Grosscup did it for the AFL's New York Titans in 1962. Stafford's 156.1 passer rating is the highest in NFL history for a quarterback who had at least 20 pass attempts in a debut with a new team, according to NFL Research.

"His command, his swag, everything was great," said All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had nine tackles. "That's like a debut that probably should go down in history, just the way he played, his swag. I'm not all into the stats all the time, but his stats was probably crazy, too. I mean, that was just a debut that was nice."

Dalton passed for 206 yards in his Bears debut, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields rushed for a 3-yard score while getting a handful of snaps in his NFL debut. Chicago moved the ball steadily all night, but David Long Jr. intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone on the Bears' opening drive, leaving them playing from behind all night.