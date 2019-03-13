The Chicago Bears have agreed to a two-year contract with two-time Pro Bowl kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
The 27-year-old Patterson has 5,276 kick return yards on 176 attempts over six seasons with Minnesota (2013-16), Oakland (2017) and New England (2018). He has an NFL-leading six kickoff returns for touchdowns since his debut and made Pro Bowls in 2013 and 2016. Patterson has 1,872 yards receiving and 682 rushing in his career.
The Bears released embattled kicker Cody Parkey as expected.
•Veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen has agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears.
The 6-foot-3, 323-pound Larsen has made 86 starts and played in 125 games over nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010-13), Arizona Cardinals (2014-15), Bears (2016) and Miami Dolphins (2017-18). He made eight starts at right guard for Chicago in 2016 and was part of a line that helped Jordan Howard run for 1,313 yards as a rookie.
Larsen played in 15 games for the Dolphins last season and made 13 starts at left guard.
JETS: Le’Veon Bell posted a rendering of himself in a green- and-white No. 26 jersey Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. The Jets and their fans can’t wait until the real-life Bell arrives and is taking handoffs and catching passes from Sam Darnold.
Bell was the best offensive player in the free-agent market, and now he’ll be calling MetLife Stadium home.
This was the dream scenario for the Jets when free agency began. It came to fruition after midnight, when they came to terms with Bell on a four-year deal for $52.5 million, with $35 million guaranteed. The contract has a maximum value of $61 million.
REDSKINS: Washington Redskins has agreed to terms on an $8 million, two-year deal with running back Adrian Peterson.
Peterson, who turns 34 next week, signed with the Redskins on a veteran minimum deal before last season. He rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
JAGUARS: Quarterback Blake Bortles was released four hours after the Jaguars officially agreed to terms with Nick Foles. The Jags parted ways with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft just 13 months after handing him a three-year, $58 million contract.
Jacksonville will save $4.5 million against the salary cap by cutting Bortles. He still will count $16.5 million against the cap in 2019.
SEAHAWKS: Seattle is bringing back linebacker Mychal Kendricks on a one-year deal despite his uncertain legal situation.
Kendricks is still facing possible jail time after pleading guilty to insider trading charges last year. Kendricks started last season in Cleveland, but he was released in late August after he was charged. Seattle signed him before Week 2 and he played in three games prior to receiving an eight-game suspension from the NFL. He returned late in the season but suffered a broken leg against Minnesota and missed the rest of the season.
Kendricks' sentencing is set for early April.
PANTHERS: Carolina has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with offensive tackle Daryl Williams.
Williams was rated as one of the better offensive tackles in 2017, starting 16 games at right tackle and being named second-team All-Pro. However, he missed 15 games last season after re-injuring his knee in the season opener.
VIKINGS: Shamar Stephen has returned to Minnesota to fill the defensive tackle spot opened by the departure of Sheldon Richardson for Cleveland.
Stephen agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year contract valued at $12.45 million, including $6 million guaranteed. After being drafted in the seventh round by the Vikings in 2014, primarily as a backup, Stephen played last season for Seattle. He had 25 tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks in a largely run-stopping role.
RAIDERS: Oakland agreed to a deal with free-agent receiver Tyrell Williams.
Williams is the second big-time addition at receiver already this offseason for Oakland. The team previously agreed to acquire Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh and give him a new three-year contract.
Williams had 41 catches for 643 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averages 16.3 yards per catch for his career, the fifth-highest mark among players with at least 100 catches since he entered as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.
PATRIOTS: New England extended qualifying offers to restricted free agent receiver Josh Gordon and defensive back Jonathan Jones.
They placed second-round tenders on both, meaning any team that signed them would have to send back a second-round compensatory draft pick to New England.
In Gordon's case it keeps alive the possibility that he could rejoin New England if he's reinstated from his latest suspension for violating an agreement that allowed him to play after multiple drug suspensions.
CHIEFS: Kansas City released safety Eric Berry, who missed nearly all of last season with a mysterious heel injury that cropped up early in training camp.
The five-time Pro Bowl safety would have been guaranteed $7.25 million of his salary if he was on the roster Friday.
Berry was a first-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2010 draft and was a legitimate star when he was healthy, though that became increasingly uncommon.
DOLPHINS: Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, has been released by the Miami Dolphins, a decision that was expected as part of the team's youth movement.
Sitton, 32, joined Miami last season and suffered a season-ending torn rotator cuff in Week 1. He last made the Pro Bowl in 2016 with the Chicago Bears.
The release of Sitton adds $5 million to Miami's salary cap space.
CHARGERS: Tyrod Taylorh signed a two-year contract to be Philip Rivers' backup, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn was Taylor's offensive coordinator in Buffalo in 2016.
RAVENS: Baltimore signed running back Mark Ingram and safety Earl Thomas.
Ingram, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, played eight years with the New Orleans Saints and Thomas arrives after a nine-year run with Seattle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.