It’s a gorgeous Tuesday morning at Olivet Nazarene University and Khalil Mack is standing behind a pulpit, preaching from the book of “C-Wood.” The topic is urgency, and the Bears’ best player is trying to describe exactly how he feels in the team’s quest to chase down a Super Bowl trophy.
Still, as with many of the lessons Mack has learned since he broke into the NFL in 2014, this one traces back to early wisdom he gleaned from Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson.
If Mack needs a six-word mantra to scribble on the whiteboards at training camp or to paint onto the walls at Halas Hall, here it is. Part of C-Wood’s gospel.
We’re running out of time, man.
This is what Woodson instilled many years ago. This is the lesson former Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck also helped drive home. This is the message Mack will occasionally vocalize in case his relentless work habits aren’t making it clear enough.
He grins.
“All those older dudes let us know at an early point in my career that, ‘Man, we ain’t got no time to waste. We’re trying to win. We’re old, we’re trying to win,’ Mack says. “That’s the same thing (right now). Same mindset.
“We’re running out of time.”
To be clear, Mack just celebrated his 28th birthday in February. He’s not exactly ancient. His current megadeal with the Bears runs through the 2024 season. He’s going to be here awhile. So is it still possible that every time he takes the field, even for routine, grindy practices at training camp, he’s hearing a ticking clock?
“Absolutely,” Mack insists. “You’ve got to win. We’ve got to win now.”
This is the setup for the 2019 season in Chicago, where realistic Super Bowl hopes have the Bears feeling confident and energized. But there’s also a Jack Bauer vibe to their work. There has to be. The extra urgency and purpose. That tinge of motivational anxiety. Those high-pitched beeps in the back of players’ minds that the clock is ticking.
We’re running out of time, man.
•••
It’s Matt Nagy’s job to keep his players working with the proper mindset, to dream big, focus small and understand the golden opportunities that seem to be within reach.
On April 15, when the Bears regathered in Lake Forest to begin their offseason program, the timing was perfect. Nagy, an avid golfer and passionate hoops fan, had two compelling examples to remind his team that some of sports’ coolest triumphs come after indescribable disappointment.
Nagy himself had just returned from Augusta, Ga., where a day earlier, Tiger Woods had won the Masters for his first major championship since 2008.
Woods had been deep into the valley on every physical and emotional level. Divorce. Back surgeries. A game less sturdy than a kindergartener’s Lego tower. His glory days were long gone. He plummeted from No. 1 in the world to No. 1,199. There were widespread proclamations that he was finished for good. But Woods never stopped clawing. He dug in. He found his swing and rediscovered his mojo. And on the second Sunday of April, he collected his fifth green jacket.
Six days before that, the University of Virginia won the college basketball national championship, the first in program history. That euphoric accomplishment came one year, two weeks and three days after the Cavaliers had suffered the greatest embarrassment in NCAA tournament history, becoming the first No. 1 see to lose to a No. 16 seed with a 74-54 defeat to Maryland-Baltimore County.
That’s why it made sense for Nagy to compile clips of Woods at Augusta and of Virginia guard Kyle Guy and his teammates at the Final Four. Nagy showed those to his players, reminding them how powerful perseverance and drive can be.
“When I see those clips and I reflect on what that means to me as an athlete, I think about guys who can clutch up when it’s needed,” guard Kyle Long said. “That’s how Kyle Guy was. That’s Tiger. And that’s what Nagy wants us to do — to be at our best when we need to be.”
Sure, these Bears have Cody Parkey’s heartbreaking “double doink” to work past. So what? Big deal.
For Nagy, it’s about making fully certain the 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles isn’t the game that defines this group.
“You see those things,” Jackson says, “and it’s about the comeback. You think about falling short. You think about the critics and the negative vibes. And then you see how they bounced back and prepared in a way where they were ready when those pressure situations came back again. … It’s a little thing. But for me, it’s cool. It’s remembering that mindset of never getting too high or too low. And it’s a reminder that players make plays.”
•••
As young as these Bears are, this is not a naive team, a group too inexperienced to realize just how cruel and cutthroat the NFL can be. All this legitimate Super Bowl talk doesn’t allow them to skip from Labor Day to New Year’s Eve and just show up for the playoffs. They can’t cheat the process.
Akiem Hicks knows as much. Hicks will turn 30 this season. He’s in his eighth year in the NFL, battle-tested and battle-scared and fully aware that a team this good has to seize hope and potential and turn it into accomplishment.
Hicks has been with three teams and played 109 career regular-season games. He has been discarded and rediscovered. He has taken his game to new heights, signed a major contract extension and made the Pro Bowl. Yet still he has only tasted the playoffs three times.
“You don’t always get this chance,” Hicks said. “You don’t get that chance, man. So you have to take advantage of it. And if you get more guys at a young age understanding that, you’ll have a better chance of getting to where you want to go.”
Hicks knows he has to pepper his younger teammates with that message. He can’t promise his words will get through.
“There’s no guarantee,” he says. “There’s no guarantee that somebody will take the message you’re trying to give. But if you just keep repeating it and keep hammering it in, hopefully enough of it will stick so that when we get to that moment and we’re in that big game like we were last year, guys are going to say, ‘Man, I don’t know if I’ll ever get back here. So I have to try to kill it right now.’ ”
