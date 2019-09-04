Bears roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

4;Chase Daniel;QB;229;11

10;Mitchell Trubisky;QB;6-2;216;3

12;Allen Robinson II;WR;6-2;220;6

15;Eddy Pineiro;K;5-11;177;2

16;Pat O'Donnell;P;6-4;212;6

17;Anthony Miller;WR;5-11;199;2

18;Taylor Gabriel;WR;5-7;168;6

20;Prince Amukamara;DB;6-0;206;9

21;Ha Ha Clinton-Dix;DB;6-1;211;6

22;Kevin Toliver II;DB;6-2;199;2

23;Kyle Fuller;DB;5-11;194;6

24;Buster Skrine;DB;5-9;187;9

25;Mike Davis;RB;5-9;221;5

26;Deon Bush;DB;6-0;200;4

27;Sherrick McManis;DB;5-11;203;10

29;Tarik Cohen;RB;5-6;191;3

32;David Montgomery;RB;5-10;222;R

33;Duke Shelley;DB;5-8;183;R

36;DeAndre Houston-Carson;DB;6-0;202;4

38;Kerrith Whyte Jr.;RB;5-10;204;R

39;Eddie Jackson;DB;6-0;204;3

44;NickKwiatkoski;LB;6-2;243;4

45;Joel Iyiegbuniwe;LB;6-1;226;2

47;Isaiah Irving;LB;6-3;254;3

48;Patrick Scales;LS;6-3;228;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

52;Khalil Mack;LB;6-3;269;6

55;Josh Woods;LB;6-1;236;1

57;Kevin Pierre-Louis;LB;6-0;231;6

58;Roquan Smith;LB;6-0;230;2

59;Danny Trevathan;LB;6-0;237;8

62;Ted Larsen;OL;6-3;323;10

65;Cody Whitehair;OL;6-3;309;4

68;James Daniels;OL;6-3;305;2

70;Bobby Massie;OL;6-6;325;8

72;Charles Leno Jr.;OL;6-3;307;6

73;Cornelius Lucas;OL;6-8;327;5

75;Kyle Long;OL;6-6;332;7

76;Abdullah Anderson;DT;6-3;297;1

80;Trey Burton;TE;6-2;238;6

82;Ben Braunecker;TE;6-3;247;4

83;Javon Wims;WR;6-2;221;2

84;Cordarrelle Patterson;WR;6-2;238;7

85;Bradley Sowell;TE;6-6;277;8

87;Adam Shaheen;TE;6-6;257;3

88;Riley Ridley;WR;6-1;200;R

91;Eddie Goldman;NT;6-3;318;5

94;Leonard Floyd;LB;6-5;240;4

95;Ray Robertson-Harris;DE;6-5;292;3

96;Akiem Hicks;DT;6-4;352;8

97;Nick Williams;DT;6-4;308;4

98;Bilal Nichols;DT;6-3;313;7

99;Aaron Lynch;LB;6-5;285;6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments