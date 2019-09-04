Bears roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
4;Chase Daniel;QB;229;11
10;Mitchell Trubisky;QB;6-2;216;3
12;Allen Robinson II;WR;6-2;220;6
15;Eddy Pineiro;K;5-11;177;2
16;Pat O'Donnell;P;6-4;212;6
17;Anthony Miller;WR;5-11;199;2
18;Taylor Gabriel;WR;5-7;168;6
20;Prince Amukamara;DB;6-0;206;9
21;Ha Ha Clinton-Dix;DB;6-1;211;6
22;Kevin Toliver II;DB;6-2;199;2
23;Kyle Fuller;DB;5-11;194;6
24;Buster Skrine;DB;5-9;187;9
25;Mike Davis;RB;5-9;221;5
26;Deon Bush;DB;6-0;200;4
27;Sherrick McManis;DB;5-11;203;10
29;Tarik Cohen;RB;5-6;191;3
32;David Montgomery;RB;5-10;222;R
33;Duke Shelley;DB;5-8;183;R
36;DeAndre Houston-Carson;DB;6-0;202;4
38;Kerrith Whyte Jr.;RB;5-10;204;R
39;Eddie Jackson;DB;6-0;204;3
44;NickKwiatkoski;LB;6-2;243;4
45;Joel Iyiegbuniwe;LB;6-1;226;2
47;Isaiah Irving;LB;6-3;254;3
48;Patrick Scales;LS;6-3;228;4
52;Khalil Mack;LB;6-3;269;6
55;Josh Woods;LB;6-1;236;1
57;Kevin Pierre-Louis;LB;6-0;231;6
58;Roquan Smith;LB;6-0;230;2
59;Danny Trevathan;LB;6-0;237;8
62;Ted Larsen;OL;6-3;323;10
65;Cody Whitehair;OL;6-3;309;4
68;James Daniels;OL;6-3;305;2
70;Bobby Massie;OL;6-6;325;8
72;Charles Leno Jr.;OL;6-3;307;6
73;Cornelius Lucas;OL;6-8;327;5
75;Kyle Long;OL;6-6;332;7
76;Abdullah Anderson;DT;6-3;297;1
80;Trey Burton;TE;6-2;238;6
82;Ben Braunecker;TE;6-3;247;4
83;Javon Wims;WR;6-2;221;2
84;Cordarrelle Patterson;WR;6-2;238;7
85;Bradley Sowell;TE;6-6;277;8
87;Adam Shaheen;TE;6-6;257;3
88;Riley Ridley;WR;6-1;200;R
91;Eddie Goldman;NT;6-3;318;5
94;Leonard Floyd;LB;6-5;240;4
95;Ray Robertson-Harris;DE;6-5;292;3
96;Akiem Hicks;DT;6-4;352;8
97;Nick Williams;DT;6-4;308;4
98;Bilal Nichols;DT;6-3;313;7
99;Aaron Lynch;LB;6-5;285;6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.