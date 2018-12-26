The NFC North champion Chicago Bears are rolling along with eight wins in nine games and their first playoff appearance in eight years approaching.
Coach Matt Nagy hopes they haven't hit their peak.
"I want us to get to a point where we literally don't peak until wherever our final game is of the year," he said Wednesday.
"As long as our arrow is going up and we're practicing every week the right way, and we get to each game ... We've had some games where I feel like we've been close in all three phases, but what I do like about where we're at right now as a team is we find different ways to win."
The Bears (11-4) head to Minnesota for Sunday's regular-season finale with a shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye.
They need to beat the Vikings for the second time and get some help from San Francisco when the struggling 49ers visit the NFC West champion Rams. Chicago trails Los Angeles (12-3) by a game, but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a 15-6 victory at Soldier Field on Dec. 9.
Whether the Bears get the bye or not, this is all quite a change after four straight last-place finishes. They're eyeing a playoff run for the first time since the 2010 team won the division and advanced to the conference championship game.
PATRIOTS: One of these days, Tom Brady will grow tired of beating up on the Jets. And that time can’t come fast enough for the Gang Green faithful. But this isn’t the year.
The Patriots 41-year-old quarterback repeated what he has said many times over the years … he’s simply not ready to walk away.
“I absolutely believe I will,” Brady said about playing in 2019 and beyond on his weekly interview with Westwood One, via ESPN. “I know I’ve talked about it for a long time. I have goal to not only play next year, but beyond that.”
“I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have, like I always have. It will certainly be a challenge. I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”
TITANS: Quarterback Marcus Mariota said he is doing "everything in my power" to be available Sunday night against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line.
Mariota did not practice Wednesday with what the Titans listed as neck and foot injuries. Mariota declined to detail what symptoms he's still dealing with after being hurt on a sack late in the first half of Tennessee's win over Washington last weekend.
On his weekly radio appearance earlier Wednesday, Mariota said the hit left his whole right side "numb and tingly."
Mariota also called it unfortunate because nerves take time to recover.
BROWNS: Baker Mayfield went from scowling at Hue Jackson to glaring at critics.
Three days after he tried to embarrass his former coach with a prolonged stare down in the closing minutes of Cleveland's win over Cincinnati, Mayfield owned up to his actions and then said he doesn't regret them.
"I don't get why people have a problem with football being a competitive sport," Mayfield said Wednesday as the Browns (7-7-1) prepared for their season finale in Baltimore. "You're supposed to play with emotion. You're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football is not meant to be a soft game. I could care less."
With the Browns clinging to an eight-point lead Sunday, Mayfield connected with tight end David Njoku for a game-sealing 66-yard gain. As he ran past Cincinnati's sideline, the rookie quarterback looked directly at Jackson, who was fired earlier this season by the Browns. Mayfield then kept his eyes trained on Jackson as he shuffled and backpedaled his way down the field.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: ESPN's "Monday Night Football" posted an 8 percent increase over last season, and remained the most-watched series on cable.
The 17-game prime-time package averaged 11.647 million viewers compared to 10.788 million last season and 11.390 million in 2016. The most-watched game was the Nov. 17 matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams, which attracted 16.7 million viewers. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles due to field conditions. The Rams won 54-51 in the highest-scoring game in the series' 49-season history.
