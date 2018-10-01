The way Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton figured it, no one wants to stop when he's having fun.
Burton looked ahead to this week's bye for the Bears following a 48-10 victory over Tampa Bay and saw a potential trap for a team with momentum, although coach Matt Nagy anticipates otherwise.
"It is the worst possible time to have a bye week," said Burton, who won a Super Bowl last season with the Eagles. "Two years ago in Philly, we were 3-1 going into the bye, beating teams up, and lost seven out of nine off the bye week.
"We have a lot of veteran guys who understand the importance of starting fast when we come back. I wish we didn't have a bye week right now."
The Bears play again Oct. 14 at Miami, but Nagy is giving his team off the full bye week instead of holding a practice or two, as had been the procedure in Chicago in the past.
Nagy on Monday said the decision has nothing to do with Sunday's easy victory.
"This is what we were going to do from the start," Nagy said. "It's something that I've taken with me from what we've done in the past in Philadelphia and in Kansas City."
RAMS: Dominique Easley was moved to outside linebacker during training camp partly with the hope of minimizing the risks to his frequently injured knees.
It didn't work.
Easley underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee Monday, his fourth major knee surgery since 2011.
Rams coach Sean McVay expects Easley will be placed on injured reserve. With cornerback Aqib Talib and return specialist Pharoh Cooper likely to be activated off injured reserve later this season, the designation would almost certainly end Easley's fourth season in the league and second season with the Rams.
Easley sustained his latest knee injury in the Rams' 35-23 win over the Chargers in Week 3. He had four tackles in three games this season after missing the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained in training camp last year.
JETS: Outside linebacker Josh Martin was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a second concussion in just over five weeks.
Martin was projected as a starter this season on defense, but sat out the first three games after injuring his head during the Jets' third preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 24. He made his regular-season debut Sunday at Jacksonville, but left with a concussion.
Coach Todd Bowles says it's "definitely alarming" for Martin, also a special teams standout, to have two concussions in such a short time.
Defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi was promoted from the practice squad to take Martin's place. He was a third-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of BYU and was among the Ravens' final cuts last month.
EAGLES: The defending Super Bowl champions look mediocre.
At the quarter point of the season, the Eagles (2-2) have an inconsistent offense and a defense that can't stop anyone on the road.
But coach Doug Pederson isn't ready to make major changes following a 26-23 overtime loss at Tennessee.
"We have to be more efficient in all three areas, obviously, offense and defense," Pederson said Monday. "But our efficiency as we look at it as a staff and as coaches, we have to be careful that we are not just on a whim swapping people out. If you start doing that, it starts moving other people around as well."
PATRIOTS: New England got its sparkplug back.
A matter of hours after a 38-7 thrashing of the previously undefeated Miami Dolphins, Julian Edelman returned from his four-game suspension for performance enhancers, reportedly showing up in the locker room for the first time in a month before 7 a.m.
"It's good. He hasn't changed a bit," Tom Brady said later in the day. "Four weeks off, he looks good."
Added long-time teammate Matthew Slater, whose locker is next to Edelman's: "It's good to see him. Julian and I have a very unique relationship. I'm glad that he's back. I'm looking to attack the short week together."
JAGUARS: Jacksonville is preparing to play without running back Leonard Fournette again, maybe even for a longer stretch than before.
Fournette re-injured his right hamstring in a 31-12 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Doug Marrone has no timetable for his return.
DOLPHINS: Center Daniel Kilgore has a torn left triceps that might sideline him for the rest of the season, the latest setback for a team dealing with a wave of injuries.
Kilgore was hurt in Sunday's 38-7 loss at New England. Six other starters have also missed playing time this season because of injuries, including guard Josh Sitton and tight end MarQueis Gray, both out for the season.
Veteran Travis Swanson filled in for Kilgore against the Patriots and will likely move into the starting lineup. The Dolphins acquired Kilgore last March in a trade with San Francisco to replace Mike Pouncey, who was released because of concerns about his durability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.