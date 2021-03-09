Bears place franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson

Teams who use it must tender a one-year contract for a figure based on the average of the five highest salaries at the position — or for 120 percent of the player’s prior year’s salary, whichever is higher. Those teams also have the right to match any offer a franchise player receives. And if they decline, they get two first-round draft picks in return.

“That’s a tough situation man, because, for myself, I believe I’m deserving of a long-term deal,” he said recently on Cris Collinsworth’s podcast. “Not only as a player, but as a person who is involved in the culture. You know, I’m a person who — you know, I feel like I’ve helped build Chicago’s culture. I feel like wherever — whether that’s Chicago or somewhere else — wherever my next stop may be, I think I will be a contributing factor to that culture. Again, for myself, that’s a significant value.”

The Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row, then got knocked out in a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans. Besides re-signing Robinson, they also need a starting quarterback.