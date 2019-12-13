Bears: Packers will see a more confident Trubisky in rematch

GREEN BAY — When safety Adrian Amos watches his former teammate and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky these days on film, he sees a different player than the one he saw on the field on opening night three months ago.
Amos, who came over to the Green Bay Packers in free agency during the offseason after four years with the Chicago Bears, spent two years with Trubisky as the Bears quarterback.
He was good enough to help the defensively-oriented Bears to the NFC North title a year ago, but a month ago, Chicago sports fans were wondering if their beloved Bears had whiffed on yet another pick at the game’s most important position.
But over the past three weeks – which, not coincidentally, has seen the Bears go on a three-game winning streak – Trubisky has looked more like the player Bears general manager Ryan Pace envisioned when he traded up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Trubisky, even though Trubisky had been just a one-year starter at North Carolina.
The call meant the Bears passed on two other QBs in that draft who’ve done pretty well for themselves – Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, and Houston’s Deshaun Watson, both of whom have far outplayed Trubisky.
But in the past three games, Trubisky has completed 70% of his passes for 860 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and five sacks for a passer rating of 99.1. He’s also rushed 21 times for 85 yards.
In his previous nine games – having missed the Bears’ Oct. 6 loss to Oakland in London with a dislocated left (non-throwing) shoulder – Trubisky had completed only 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,580 yards with nine touchdowns, four interceptions, 23 sacks and a passer rating of 82.2. In those games, he ran 15 times for just 58 yards.
In the Packers’ 10-3 win at Soldier Field on opening night, Trubisky dropped back an eye-popping 50 times and finished the night 26 of 45 for 228 yards with no touchdowns, one interception, five sacks and a passer rating of 62.5. The interception, by Amos in the end zone, clinched the Packers’ victory.
“It’s pretty hard to have confidence if you’re not making too many plays,” Amos explained this week. “Once you start making plays, that builds that confidence and he’s been doing what he does best – he’s great when he can move around, when he’s mobile and he can run. He’s a great runner of the football. Once he gets in rhythm and plays with confidence, he’s a good quarterback.”
The Packers insist their aware of that – especially Trubisky’s ability to run, something head coach Matt LaFleur said will require his defense to be “extremely disciplined in everything that we do."
"We know that he’s a threat in the run game with some of the zone-read stuff," LaFleur said. "And then being disciplined with our rush lanes, making sure that we try to keep him bottled up because he is an athletic guy and he can make off-schedule throws. And if it’s not there down the field, he can pull it and run it.”
Injury report
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is set to return to action but linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle) are out. The Bears listed defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) and wide receiver Javon Wims (knee) as questionable.