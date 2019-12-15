Bears on verge of being eliminated

GREEN BAY — The Bears had one final play to try to keep Sunday’s game against the Packers — and likely their playoff hopes — alive at Lambeau Field.

With 34 yards to go for the touchdown, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passed to Tarik Cohen, who threw a lateral pass to Trubisky, who threw another lateral to Jesper Horsted. But as Horsted’s pitch near the goal line dropped to the ground, so did the Bears’ hopes.

Trubisky had three chances to lead tying drives in the final seven minutes of the 21-13 loss to the Packers. But he threw an interception to Dean Lowry on the first and threw four straight incompletions on the second as the Bears turned the ball over to the Packers.

The third ended on that wild play when cornerback Tramon Williams fell on the ball.

The Bears must now wait for the rest of Sunday’s results to see if they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. A win by the Vikings or the Rams would end their playoff hopes.

The Packers led just 7-3 at halftime but burst out with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, both on runs by Aaron Jones.