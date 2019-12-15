Bears on verge of being eliminated

GREEN BAY — The Bears had one final play to try to keep Sunday’s game against the Packers — and likely their playoff hopes — alive at Lambeau Field.
With 34 yards to go for the touchdown, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky passed to Tarik Cohen, who threw a lateral pass to Trubisky, who threw another lateral to Jesper Horsted. But as Horsted’s pitch near the goal line dropped to the ground, so did the Bears’ hopes.
Trubisky had three chances to lead tying drives in the final seven minutes of the 21-13 loss to the Packers. But he threw an interception to Dean Lowry on the first and threw four straight incompletions on the second as the Bears turned the ball over to the Packers.
The third ended on that wild play when cornerback Tramon Williams fell on the ball.
The Bears must now wait for the rest of Sunday’s results to see if they are officially eliminated from playoff contention. A win by the Vikings or the Rams would end their playoff hopes.
The Packers led just 7-3 at halftime but burst out with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes of the third quarter, both on runs by Aaron Jones.
The Packers had scored their only touchdown of the first half on a short field following a questionable kick catch interference penalty on the Bears’ Cordarrelle Patterson.
But the Bears defense missed a few tackles to help the Packers surge to the lead in the second half.
Trubisky led two second-half scoring drives, which included a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Anthony Miller that brought the Bears within a touchdown and two-point conversion of tying the game.
But Trubisky and the Bears couldn’t close the rest of the gap.
On fourth down of the second potential drive, Trubisky scrambled to his right under pressure from two Packers defenders and let the football fly. But it sailed over wide receiver Allen Robinson’s head and dropped to the ground in front of cornerback Chandon Sullivan.
A year ago Monday, the Bears beat the Packers to clinch the NFC North title, but the tide has turned this season as the Packers improved to 11-3. The Bears dropped to 7-7 with games against the Chiefs and Vikings remaining.