In just a few weeks, linebacker Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears defense feel they've established an identity.
The identity is no secret: They're coming after the quarterback and the football.
The Bears hope to build momentum Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after they beat Seattle 24-17 Monday night. And a defense leading the NFL in sacks is giving them a shot at climbing over .500 for the first time since September 2014.
"Consistency is what you want, especially from a defense on the road," Mack said. "It's going to be very important to go out, pack our defense and do what we're capable of doing."
Mack's impact has gone beyond consistency for the defense. Now they're all trying to get the football the way he did when he stripped it from quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson while they threw in each of the first two games.
"If you can't tell, it's very contagious," Mack said.
There's method to the madness Mack has created on the field.
"You definitely consciously work on that," Mack said. "That's something you want to preach throughout the whole defense — getting the ball back to the offense. Creating a short field (for the offense) is a great feeling, but it feels even better when you can score it yourself."
BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy said allegations that he abused his 6-year-old son were "ridiculous" and being made by people attempting to further their own agendas.
"These people honestly have so much to gain by doing this," McCoy said after practice Wednesday. "But I'm not going to sit here and spend too much time even talking about it. It's crazy. It's ridiculous. Everything I do is for my little man, my son. And If I didn't care, I wouldn't be fighting for custody of my boy."
McCoy's comments came a day after he was called "a monster" by his son's mother in a three-page document filed in Fulton County State Court in Georgia. Stephanie Maisonet said her son would often come home crying and with bruises after visiting McCoy, allegations he denied.
Maisonet also said in the court papers that she initially agreed to defend McCoy against allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend in July even though she said she knew the accusations to be true. She said she reluctantly agreed to the deal only after McCoy offered to drop a custody case.
McCoy called Maisonet's allegations "provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive" in a message he posted Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
SEAHAWKS: Pete Carroll has a firm belief that the protection the Seattle Seahawks offensive line is providing Russell Wilson has improved from where it was in recent years.
The statistics tell a far different story.
No team in the NFL has seen its quarterback sacked more often through the first two weeks of the season than the Seahawks. It's been a disastrous mix of mistakes by the offensive line, Wilson holding the ball too long at times, and facing a pair of elite pass rushers that has led to the quarterback being sacked 12 times already.
Since the sack became an official statistic in 1982, there have been 26 instances of a team allowing 12 or more sacks in the first two weeks of the regular season. But only three of those — Jacksonville in 2014, Houston in 2017 and Seattle this year— have come in the past 10 seasons. Jacksonville and Houston each allowed 13 sacks in the first two weeks, both on their way to terrible seasons. The Jaguars went 3-13; the Texans 4-12. But neither of them had an established, top-tier quarterback like Wilson calling the shots.
All of which puts the Seahawks in the kind of company they'd rather not be a part of so early in the season.
TITANS: Marcus Mariota wakes up every morning hoping his injured right hand feels better.
Unfortunately for the quarterback, the weakness is still there, along with numbness and tingling in two fingers.
That's why Mariota was limited Wednesday at practice for the Titans, even as he cut up a glove to cover those two fingers hoping to give himself a better grip of the football.
"I think it's close, but again we're going to just take it one day at a time," Mariota said.
Mariota hurt the elbow on his throwing arm in the season opener, a 27-20 loss in Miami. He was intercepted twice after the injury, and Mariota still finds himself dealing with the expected injury that affects both the velocity with which he throws and the spin he can put on the ball.
EAGLES: The defending Super Bowl champions signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews, reuniting him with close friend Carson Wentz in time for the quarterback's return from injury.
Mike Wallace was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken fibula in a 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay.
Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017. He signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp after he injured his hamstring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.