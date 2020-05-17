Bears' McCaskey dies at 76

Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76.
A Yale graduate and the oldest of Ed and team matriarch Virginia McCaskey’s 11 children, Michael joined the family business in 1983 as president and CEO following the death of Halas, a founding father of the NFL and the franchise. He succeeded Ed McCaskey as chairman in 1999 and remained in that role until brother George McCaskey took over in 2011.
The Bears made 12 playoff appearances and captured their lone Super Bowl title during Michael McCaskey’s tenure leading the franchise. He was chosen NFL Executive of the Year by his peers following the 1985 championship season.
“Mike was already successful in every sense of the word when he took over for George S. Halas after the passing of ‘Papa Bear’ in 1983,” the McCaskey family said in a statement. “We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and to us. The oldest of 11 siblings has many duties thrust upon him, not all of them pleasant, yet Mike handled them all with grace and patience.”
Though his death was not brought on by the novel coronavirus, the McCaskeys said they are not able to “gather and grieve together at this time” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” they said. “Our focus in the coming days will be to celebrate Mike’s life, and be whatever source of support we can be to (son) John and (daughter) Kathryn and those they love.”
He is also survived by his 97-year-old mother and grandson Jackson.
SEAHAWKS: Cornerback Quinton Dunbar will be released from Broward County jail on $100,000 bond following a hearing Sunday morning in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.
The state of Florida asked at the bail hearing for a no-bond hold for Dunbar, who surrendered Saturday on four felony counts of armed robbery related to an incident in Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday.
But Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis levied a $25,000 bond on each count. Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, said Dunbar would be released Sunday.
No date has been set for a next hearing.
Davis also ordered that Dunbar give up all firearms, if he has any, and also ruled that during the pretrial process he cannot travel out of state, though that could be modifiable by a division judge at a later time. The judge also ordered that there be no contact with any victims.
New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who is facing four counts of armed robbery as well as four counts of aggravated assault in the same incident, received a similar $25,000 bond per count, for $200,000 total.
Grieco told Davis that for now he did not believe there would be any reason for Dunbar to leave the state, a reference to the fact that NFL teams are not able to gather at team facilities and are holding meetings virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.
BILLS: Defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested during a traffic stop in the Houston area and charged with drunken driving and illegally carrying a handgun, authorities said.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies pulled Oliver over Saturday after receiving reports around 9 p.m. of someone driving recklessly in a construction area north of the city while towing an ATV on a trailer, Lt. Jim Slack of the Montgomery County constables office said in a statement.
Oliver failed a sobriety test and the deputies found a small caliber pistol in his truck, Slack said. Texas law prohibits having a handgun while committing a crime, and Slack said Oliver faces a misdemeanor charge for having the weapon.
Video published by the Montgomery County Police Reporter appears to show officers examining Oliver’s eyes and having him walk in a line on the roadside before putting him in handcuffs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!